Leeds United vs Ipswich Town Preview: Can the Whites maintain their position at the top of the table?

Saturday will see Championship league leaders Leeds United take on Mick McCarthy's fifth placed Ipswich Town as the hosts look to strengthen their hold at the top of the table.

Ipswich are just two points behind Thomas Christiansen's Leeds United with a game in hand, making it a must win game for the Whites if they hope to maintain their position at the top of the table.

Whites looking to continue impressive start to the season

Leeds lost their last Championship game away at The Den last Saturday as they lost 1-0 against Millwall, ending their unbeaten start to the campaign.

The Whites did return to winning ways however in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night. They beat Burnley 3-5 on penalties, Stuart Dallas securing their place in the fourth round. They will surely be looking to carry momentum from that win into tomorrow's encounter.

Tractor Boys looking to get back to winning ways after blip in form

Ipswich Town are another team doing well this season with five wins from seven league games this season, the other two results being defeats against Fulham and QPR at the turn of August.

One of their five wins came in their last game as they won 2-0 at home against Bolton Wanderers, although Leeds United are sure to be tougher opponents than the rock-bottom Trotters.

Town manager McCarthy was full of praise talking about Leeds United to the club's iFollow service, saying "they've started exceptionally well" although the childhood Leeds United supporter admitted he "wants to slap them" on Saturday.

Team news

As for team news, the Whites are still without striker Caleb Ekuban as he still recovers from his injury he picked up in Leeds' 2-0 win at Sunderland in the league earlier on in the season.

The home side are expected to make many changes from their win over Burnley on Tuesday night, which saw the team play over 120 minutes on, so there are sure to be some tired legs within the squad.

Ipswich Town defender Jonas Knudsen is back and ready for action as he's recovered from a hamstring problem, but Adam Webster is out for Town so he will not be able to make the trip up North.

Predicted line-ups

Leeds United (4-2-3-1): Wiedwald; Anita, Cooper, Shaughnessy, Ayling; Phillips, O'Kane; Hernández, Sáiz, Alioski; Lasogga.

Ipswich Town (4-4-2): Białkowski; Spence, Chambers, Iorfa, Knudsen; Ward, Skuse, Adeyemi, Celina; McGoldrick, Garner.