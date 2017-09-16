Barnsley 0-3 Aston Villa: Adomah brace sends Villains to comfortable win at Oakwell

Albert Adomah's first half brace and Keinan Davis' second half strike saw Aston Villa run out 3-0 winners at Barnsley.

The victory ran Villa's unbeaten run to six games while sending the Tykes to their first loss since August 19th.

Both teams go close early on

It was the home side who looked to exploit the duo of Neil Taylor and John Terry and they nearly succeeded early on as Jason McCarthy's shot looked to be headed towards Villains keeper Sam Johnstone only to see Terry come up with a brilliant block.

The visitors came up with a counterattack straightaway as the returning Jonathan Kodjia raced through the Barnsley defense, setting up Robert Snodgrass, who saw his effort stopped by Tykes goalkeeper Andrew Davies.

Adomah double gives Villa deserved lead

The away side were playing neat, creative football and they were rewarded for their efforts in the 19th minute when Adomah drifted in from the left wing to just get one past Davies to give Villa a 1-0 lead after Davis and his defensive marker had both missed the ball.

The home side nearly had a response when Adam Hammill cut back for Harvey Barnes, but the Villa duo of Ahmed Elmohammedy and Glenn Whelan recovered just in the nick of time.

That would prove to be a costly miss as Adomah doubled the visitor's lead from the spot on the stroke of halftime as Davis was brought down by Adam Jackson, the Barnsley defender beaten for pace.

Davis seals all three points for Villa

It was the 19-year old who was proving to be a handful as he bullied his way past his marker, setting up Kodjia, who fired past Davies to give Villa an apparent 3-0 lead only to see the assistant referee's flag go up.

Davis' brilliant work was soon to be rewarded with his first senior goal as Elmohammedy's lovely pass from the right found the teenager and he blazed one into the bottom corner to cap the scoring and send Villa back to the Midlands with their first away win since March.

Post-match reaction

Following the match, Clarets boss Steve Bruce commented that he saw this coming: "We’ve been threatening for a little while,” he said after his side recorded the biggest win of his tenure.

“We took our chances and then we can do that. That’s three clean sheets in a row and unbeaten in six (in all competitions)." Bruce said. "The results are all important, we know that, so hopefully it is the start of a long winter ahead.”

He was also pleased and thankful to have the option of playing two up top: "We have a nice mixture of youth and experience. With Kodj coming back it gave me the option to go two up top which I’ve always done. It’s always been impossible when I’ve managed Aston Villa.”

Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom was pleased despite the loss, but highlighted his squad's main problem: scoring goals, as well as the difficulty of coming from behind against a squad like Aston Villa:

"Lots of things we were really good at but the main issue for us was scoring goals." Heckingbottom claimed. "I thought Villa picked our pockets in the first half, scoring two goals arguably against the run of play but we didn't deserve anything ourselves because we didn't look like scoring.

The manager went on to say: "We've seen before in this league how tough it is to come from a goal behind, and a team like Villa were resolute today and defended very well. We haven't taken points from the game but we've taken things to get better at."