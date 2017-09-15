Hull City vs Sunderland Preview: A battle of struggling teams on Humberside

Hull City V Sunderland preview: A battle of struggling teams on Humberside

Two relegated clubs from the Premier League last season meet again, with both Hull City and Sunderland struggling back in the second tier.

Two out of form teams

After going unbeaten through their first three games in all competitions, Hull have taken a real slide losing five of their six games since allowing themselves to drop to 16th in the league and go out of the League Cup early to lower league opposition.

Former Russian international manager Leonid Slutsky has overseen a big overhaul of the squad and it would be fair to say he has not found the right balance yet, something which was really highlighted last Friday night when they went down 5-0 at Derby County. The Tigers rather capitulated in that game conceding four before half-time either side of a missed penalty from former Sunderland midfielder Sebastian Larsson.

It's been an even worse story for Sunderland so far this season in their first Championship campaign for over a decade. Simon Grayson's team had made a steady start picking up five points from their first three league games, but they've lost four straight since then including three at home to leave themselves 20th in the table just a point above the relegation zone.

Grayson, who has never managed a team to a top six finish at this level, has had similar problems to Slutsky in terms of a big playing staff turnaround, with the former Leeds United boss having to scrap to get more bodies for the squad through loans or very cheap transfers. A lack of goals appears to be the obvious problem for the Wearsiders with only six notched in seven league games and main striker James Vaughn yet to get off the mark for his new club.

Team news

Hull have no new injury concerns and could get former Sunderland striker Frazer Campbell back after he came off the bench in the defeat at Fulham having missed the two previous games with a groin injury.

Lewis Grabban is set to miss the trip to the KCOM after he limped off with a hamstring problem in the 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night.

Defender Lamine Kone and winger Aiden McGeady are set to return after short term injury layoffs. Left back Brendan Galloway remains out with an ankle issue.

Stats

Sunderland did the double over Hull last season in the Premier League, they were the only team the Black cats beat twice all season.

Sunderland haven't won a league game in September since the last time they were in the Championship in 2006 when they won 3-0 at Leeds United under Roy Keane.

Hull have scored 10 goals in their first three home league games, their best return for 34 years.