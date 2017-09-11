Aston Villa v Middlesbrough Preview: Steve Bruce aiming to revitalise his side with visit of 'Boro

Photo: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Steve Bruce has endured a horrendous start to the Championship campaign, despite many tipping Aston Villa to be amongst the promotion chasers before a ball was kicked.

Tuesday's hosts will be eyeing a boost up the table but it won't be an easy task as top-six contenders Middlesbrough are the visitors to Villa Park for this enthralling fixture in the league.

Bruce's men have gathered a disappointing six points from eight outings, with just one victory to their name - a convincing 4-2 triumph over Norwich City. That means the infamous Midlands outfit sit in a miserable 18th position; two points separate them and the dreaded bottom three.

As for Garry Monk's team, 'Boro have up to this point been able to meet the expectations as their ambition for an instant return to the Premier League remains on track following an accumulation of ten points, allowing the to firmly boast about their current top-six position.

Aston Villa's home form isn't too encouraging, whereas Middlesbrough picked up a 3-0 result in their favour on the road last weekend so the visitors could very well be up to the challenge.

Key players on the mend

​Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce is hopeful that a number of his influential first-team players are nearing a return to action as he's eager to kick-start the club's campaign.

Jonathan Kodjia, who suffered a long lay-off during the back-end of last season, is finally nearing his first appearance of the term but his feature in the side's under-23 outing on Monday means it's heavily unlikely the key asset is ready for the visit of Middlesbrough.

Loanee Josh Onomah and prosperous youngster Andre Green may be within the matchday squad for this midweek fixture, however, both did withdraw from the weekend match against Brentford, which ended goalless. Jack Grealish is still on the sidelines with a long-term kidney issue.

Garry Monk is expected to hand a debut to summer acquisition Marvin Johnson, making the move from Oxford United to Teeside in the latter stages of the summer window.

Deadline day addition Ryan Shotton was an unused substitute during Saturday's win at Bolton, so the manager may be looking to rotate his defence and could hand the former Birmingham City and Stoke defender his first 'Boro appearance.

The north-east outfit are currently lightweight up front as Rudy Gestede and Martin Braithwaite continue to recover from frustrating injury concerns.

First second-tier meeting in 29 years

Aston Villa and Middlesbrough have met on many occasions down the years but this is the first time since 1988 that the clubs have locked horns in the Championship, or the equivalent of; Tuesday's away team were the winners in that fixture at Villa Park.

Steve Bruce could be anticipating a strong performance for this midweek outing as Villa's home record can be referred to as immaculate; the last 11 matches on their own turf has seen them lose just once, seven wins and three draws to go along with that.

Although, Middlesbrough do have a stern defence to boast about. Garry Monk's have shipped a measly three goals this season and hold four clean sheets up to this point - only fellow promotion contenders Leeds United have more.