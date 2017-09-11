Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest Preview: Can the Black Cats find an elusive home win against the Reds?

Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest: Can the Black Cats find an elusive home win against the Reds? (picture: Getty Images / Glenn Sparkes)

Nottingham Forest will be looking to get back to winning ways in The Championship as they take on Sunderland at The Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening.

In their last outing, Forest lost 3-1 to promotion hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday. It was a disappointing performance from the Reds who continue to concede soft goals, especially from set pieces. They will be desperate to respond with a positive result in this match.

As for Sunderland, they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Sheffield United as the Blades continued their strong start to the season. This result means that the Black Cats are yet to register a home win this season and they will be looking to end this statistic on Tuesday night.

How they've fared so far

Forest made a very promising start to this season with wins over Millwall, Brentford and Middlesbrough but two consecutive defeats have dealt fans a reality check. Mark Warburton has drastically changed Forest's style of play since he joined the club last season and this is something that will take a significant amount of time to implement properly. The club has opted to change manager far too quickly in the past but it is hoped that this is something that will change under the new ownership of Evangelos Marinakis.

The Reds have signed numerous new players this summer who have already forced their way into Warburton's starting line-up. However, it will take time for these players to get used to each other's game and it will be a few months before Forest will be at their best. The likes of Barrie McKay, Jason Cummings, Daryl Murphy, Tendayi Darikwa and so on have all proved that they are decent additions and will only get better as the season goes on.

Their last outing against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough saw some of the main issues from last season resurface. Forest are still very fragile defensively, especially from set pieces. It is therefore no surprise that the Reds have conceded the most goals from set pieces in the entirety of The Championship so far. This is something that will have to change if Forest are to avoid yet another battle against relegation.

As for Sunderland, it has been a very frustrating start to the season. Simon Grayson took over following the club's relegation from the Premier League last season and has recognised how tough the job is going to be. However, they have made some high quality signings this summer and will still be expected to be challenging for promotion come next May.

The Black Cats have so far won just one of their opening six Championship games, drawing two and losing three. This is not the ideal start for any side aiming for promotion and they are already 11 points behind current league leaders Cardiff City. Grayson will be hoping that his side hits a run of form sooner rather than later to close this gap.

Sunderland may have lost star striker Jermain Defoe to AFC Bournemouth this summer, but they still have plenty of attacking talent that could cause Forest's defence problems. Aiden McGeady is a player who has caused the Reds problems in the past and he will be looking to do the same on Tuesday night.

Last time they met

Forest last played Sunderland in The League Cup in a 2-1 defeat after extra-time at The City Ground in August 2008. Forest had taken the lead through a superb free-kick by Robert Earnshaw but a late goal from Phil Bardsley sent the game into extra-time. David Healy then got the winning goal to send Roy Keane's side through to the next round.

Former Forest striker Rob Earnshaw scored the last time these sides met. (picture: Getty Images / Laurence Griffiths)

Team news

Warburton revealed on Monday afternoon that loan signing Adam Federici had returned to parent club AFC Bournemouth following an injury he picked up on international duty. This is a blow for the Reds considering Jordan Smith's recent struggles in regards to distribution and only having Stephen Henderson and Dimitar Evtimov available as back-up. Forest could dip into the free agent market but this is something that Warburton has hinted at being very unlikely.

However, some positive injury news for Forest supporters is that David Vaughan, Matty Cash and Jamie Ward are all back in training. None of them will be available for this clash but Forest supporters will be hoping that it is not long before the trio are back in action, especially Vaughan who has become one of Forest's most influential players in recent times.

As for Sunderland, they have multiple injury concerns themselves including defender Lamine Kone who limped off in the defeat to Sheffield United. The likes of Aiden McGeady, Lee Cattermole and Bryan Oviedo could all return and this would be a huge boost to the Black Cats' hope of getting their first home win of the season.