Derby County 5-0 Hull City: Rowett's Rams run riot against hapless Hull

Derby County ran riot against away-day strugglers Hull City to record their third win of the season and move up to fifth in the Championship on Friday evening.

Matěj Vydra's 15th minute free-kick opened the scoring before the Czech striker added his second of the game and third of the season seven minutes after Sebastian Larsson's penalty miss.

Former Tigers defender Curtis Davies netted his first goal in Derby colours to make it three before Bradley Johnson netted either side of half-time to all secure three points and extend Hull's winless away run to 21 games.

Rams fastest off the mark

Rams boss Gary Rowett made two changes to the side that lost 3-1 at Bramall Lane before the international break, with Andre Wisdom and Johnny Russell making way for Tom Lawrence and Chris Baird.

Leonid Slutsky opted to make three changes to the side that beat Bolton Wanderers 4-0 with Adama Diomandé, David Meyler, Max Clark and Ondřej Mazuch making way for Nouha Dicko, Jon Toral, Markus Henriksen and Stephen Kingsley as The Tigers changed to a 4-2-3-1 formation.

The visitors started quckly and Vydra made the Hull backline aware of his presence after two minutes, although his ambitious overhead kick went wide of Allan McGregor's goal.

The Pride Park crowd didn't have to wait long to see the net bulge for the first time however as Vydra's free-kick just outside of the box flew into the top-right corner, with McGregor wrong footed after moving an inch in the opposite direction before the ball left the ground.

Tigers made to pay for penalty miss

The storyline could have been much different midway through the first-half when Ola Aina won a penalty after being clearly dragged down by Lawrence while attempting to reach Kamil Grosicki's cross.

Summer signing Larsson was afforded the opportunity to score his first goal for The Tigers from the penalty spot, but blasted well over the bar from 12 yards to preserve Derby's lead.

The Rams extended their lead seven minutes later with a well-worked team goal as Lawrence laid the ball off to Johnson who prodded through to David Nugent, where the striker held up for Vydra to race in and smash home for his second of the game.

A shellshocked Hull found themselves even further behind via a familiar face four minutes later, as Lawrence's corner was flicked into the bottom left hand corner by Davies, who joined Derby from Hull in the summer.

Johnson joins the rout as Hull humiliated

Vydra almost netted a first-half hat-trick just before the break and was only stopped by the palm of McGregor, who got down to the low shot well and parried out for a corner.

Derby put the game out of sight from the resulting corner however, with Lawrence whipping the ball across the six-yard box at the second attempt for Johnson to bundle over the line for his second of the season.

Johnson added to Hull's humiliation in the second-half as he latched on to Michael Hector's deflected clearance to curl into the bottom left hand corner from 18 yards, sending the home fans into raptures.

Scott Carson was called into action midway through the second-half to keep Aina's header away from goal but was relatively untested on a night where Hull wilted away from home yet again.