Leeds United v Burton Albion Preview: Thomas Christiansen's Whites eye three points as struggling Brewers visit Elland Road

Picture: Nathan Stirk / Getty Images

Burton Albion are the visitors to Yorkshire this weekend and will be hoping to eagerly drift away from the fearful bottom three of the Championship, with Leeds United being the next destination for the Brewers.

Prior to the unwelcoming international break, the hosts have been a collective force in the league as the Whites sit in third, one place and a single point separates them and the automatic promotion spots.

Meanwhile, Nigel Clough has seen his Burton squad unable to cope with some of the opposition they've come up against this season - lying outside the relegation zone on a singular goal difference advantage.

Thomas Christiansen and his team remain unbeaten, alongside leaders Cardiff City are the only side to hold that record, and played out a satisfying two-nil draw on the road at Nottingham Forest a fortnight ago; so Leeds may fancy themselves in the build-up to kick-off.

In the Brewers' last outing before the break, they were held to a one-all draw on home turf at the Pirelli Stadium to current mid-table outfit Sheffield Wednesday.

Deadline Day arrivals set for club debuts

Both teams were busy on the final day of the summer transfer window, which closed last Thursday, specifically Leeds United who captured a real coup to announce their intention of promotion.

Former Germany under-21 international was announced as an addition to the Elland Road ranks, signing on a season-long loan from Bundesliga club Hamburg, and is anticipating his Whites debut despite expecting a child in the very near future.

Christiansen will still be without several faces, including centre-half Matthew Pennington and full-back Gaetano Berardi. The latter has recently returned to training but the manager has ruled the Italian out of the matchday squad for the weekend's clash with Burton Albion.

As for the Brewers, Nigel Clough was able to pen right-back John Brayford to a club return after mutually agreeing to exit fellow Championship outfit Sheffield United. It's expected the 29 year-old could feature in the starting XI on Saturday.

It is forseen that midfielder Hope Akpan is going to be named in the team as he makes a comeback following a three-game suspension which he picked up during the defeat to Middlesbrough.

Only the third meeting

Burton Albion are facing Leeds United for only the third time in their history having come risen through the divisions in non-league and enjoyed their first ever campaign in the Championship last term.

The 2016/17 match-up at Elland Road wasn't as historic as the Whites, then under the management of Garry Monk, came out two-nil victors over the ninety minutes last October.

Nigel Clough's men held their own until the final ten minutes as Chris Wood slotted home a penalty in the 83rd minute before Souleymane Doukara doubled the hosts' lead moments before the full-time whistle.

In the reserve fixture for last year, Burton did get their revenge. Second-half goals from Marvin Sordell and loanee Michael Kightly were enough for the three points; Kyle Bartley netting what turned out to be a consolation for the encounter at the Pirelli in April.