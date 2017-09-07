Sheffield Wednesday vs Nottingham Forest: Reds looking to continue solid start to the season with three points

(Photo: Getty Images / David Rogers)

Nottingham Forest will be looking to continue their fine start to the season in the Championship as they take on Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Saturday evening.

In their last outing, Forest lost 2-0 to promotion hopefuls Leeds United at The City Ground. It was not the best performance from the Reds and they will now be eager to bounce back with three points in this clash.

As for Wednesday, they drew 1-1 with Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium which was a disappointing result considering Gary Hooper had given them a first-half lead and they looked set for three points.

How they've fared so far

It has been an impressive start for Forest this season considering how poor they performed last campaign as they survived relegation by just two goals on the final day. Many felt that they would struggle again this season but Mark Warburton has completely transformed their style of play for the better. Not only has he improved the style of play but he has also tightened the Reds up in defence which is an area in which they struggled with so much last season under Philippe Montanier.

Forest's good start to the season has a lot to do with the good work they have done in the transfer market this summer. Director of Football Frank McParland has a lot to do with this. McParland has a very close working relationship with Warburton and this has allowed them to bring in some top talent. The addition of Barrie McKay from Scottish Premier League side Rangers for just £500,000, highlights how good their recruitment has been.

Their last outing against Leeds United at The City Ground was arguably their worst performance of the season so far. They had only lost to Barnsley before that but actually performed well at Oakwell and deserved something from the game. However, this was not the case against Leeds who were able to prevent Forest from playing their fluid attacking football and were ruthless in front of goal themselves.

As for Wednesday, it has been a very frustrating start to the season. Carlos Carvalhal has guided the Owls to back-to-back play-off finishes during his time in charge which has raised the expectation at Hillsborough quite considerably. They have invested a lot of money over the last few years and now have a very talented squad.

Before the season kicked-off, the Owls were among the favourites to challenge for automatic promotion to the Premier League. Despite the fact that they have only played five games so far this campaign, this already looks unlikely. The Owls have only picked up one win so far as they beat Fulham 1-0 at Craven Cottage.

The Owls have a host of attacking talent such as Jordan Rhodes, Gary Hooper, Steven Fletcher and Fernando Forestieri. However, they still seem to be struggling to find the back of the net on a regular basis. Forestieri was also heavily linked with a move away in the transfer window but Carvalhal will now be hoping his focus returns to helping Wednesday get promoted.

Last time they met

Forest last played Wednesday in The Championship in a 2-1 defeat at The City Ground in February. Forest failed to take the lead as Ross McCormack missed his penalty before Almen Abdi scored a screamer to give the Owls the lead moments later. Forestieri gave his side a two goal advantage in the second-half before Ben Osborn pulled one back for the home side.

The Owls also got the better of Forest in the reverse fixture at Hillsborough in September last year with a 2-1 win. Henri Lansbury had given Forest the lead with a deflected long range strike. However, Wednesday came back to seal all three points courtesy of two late goals from midfielder Kieran Lee.

Team news

Forest suffered a blow this week with the news that new signing Adam Federici picked up an injury on international duty. He has returned to AFC Bournemouth to have this assessed before a decision is made on whether it is worth him returning to Nottingham. This means that Jordan Smith will retain his position in the starting line-up for the time being.

David Vaughan should be back in contention for this one after missing the Leeds game with a slight knock. However, captain Chris Cohen remains on the sidelines with an injury believed to be worse than first thought.

As for Wednesday, they made several new signings in the lead up to deadline day who could come straight into the starting line-up for this one. One of these is Jason Butterfield who arrived in a loan deal from Derby County which saw Sam Winnall head the opposite way. It will be interesting to see if he is included in midfield alongside Barry Bannan.