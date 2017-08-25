Bristol City 1-1 Aston Villa: Onomah strike gives Villa their first away point of the season

A deflected Joshua Onomah strike gave Aston Villa their first away point of the season as they came from behind to draw against Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

Game bursts into life on the hour

For an hour not much had separated the two sides and both struggled to create clear-cut chances on goal. The two goals in the game didn't really differ from this pattern as both Bristol City's opener and Aston Villa's equaliser were scrappy efforts.

Jamie Paterson broke the deadlock for the Robins after Villa couldn't clear the ball having blocked a free-kick from the edge of the box. Then after a second effort had bounced off a couple of players, Paterson found some space and guided the ball into the bottom left corner with a left-footed strike that left Sam Johnstone stood still in the Villa goal on 60 minutes.

The hosts' advantage would only last four minutes though, as Onomah grabbed his first Villa goal in fortunate circumstances. Ahmed Elmohamady's cross from the right deflected into the path of Onomah, who ran onto the loose ball and hit it first time, with his strike looping in the top corner off of Marlon Pack.

A game of few chances

This game was not one full of chances with both teams struggling to establish real dominance on the proceedings. Bristol City had a bright start to the match, but it was the visitors who managed to first test the opposition goalkeeper.

Former Derby County stopper, Frankie Fielding, had to be aware to keep out wide angled efforts from Andre Green and Elmohamady in varied fashions. It was Lee Johnson's team who had the best chance to win the game though 15 minutes from time.

City right back Eros Pisano found a lot of space on the right side of the box and attempted to cross, but he skewed the ball and it ended up looping off the foot of the left post and away from danger. A point apiece was ultimately a fair result as neither team did enough to win the game.

Time to take a breather

This was both team's seventh game of this opening month to the season and perhaps it showed as neither could push on and get a winner.

The Championship now pauses for two weeks because of the first international break of the season and both teams will look to build on steady starts when they return.