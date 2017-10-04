England vs Slovenia Live Stream Score Commentary in World Cup qualifying 2017

For one of those defenders it is expected to a momentous occasion, with joint record scorer Boštjan Cesar expected to collect his 99th cap.

Slovenia will face a tough test against a ferocious England forward line, with four members of their backline over the age of 30 and none of the visiting party under the age of 26.

Southgate will also be without Dele Alli for this clash, after the youngster was handed a one-match ban from FIFA for making a rude gesture towards Kyle Walker in the previous qualifier.

“I'm still trying to get my head around it, to be honest,” Winks said. “It's an absolute dream come true to even be here, at any level.”

Winks has represented England at every youth level from Under-17s and has been rewarded for his form with a senior call-up having been originally called up for the U21s, and the 21-year-old stated that the experience is quite “surreal”.

There have been two major casualties in the England side ahead of the qualifiers with Fabian Delph and Phil Jones dropping out through injury, Jones’ absence means that is increasingly likely Harry Maguire could make his debut and Delph’s omission has opened the opportunity for Tottenham youngster Harry Winks.

They were given a mountain to climb in the last qualifying round when they were defeated by Slovakia but brought it back with a comfortable 4-0 win against Lithuania giving them some hope, but will need to produce one of the biggest shocks in Wembley’s modern history to make next summer’s tournament.

Just a single point separates themselves, Slovakia and Scotland in the battle for second place and a space in the playoffs, it does mean that the Slovenians will need at least a point from Wembley which will be tough with England having won 13 consecutive competitive games at the ground.

Many will not have expected the likes of Slovenia to be still contesting for automatic qualification with two games to play, but there is still a slim chance that Srečko Katanec’s side could still make next summer’s tournament.

“We’re looking to do it on Thursday,” Kane added. “We want to win that game and qualify for Russia next year.”

“That’s always been the aim,” he stated. “We’ve just got to finish it off now and win both games.”

“People are expecting us to win both games,” Kane told thefa.com. “So we’ll have that mentality, stay focused and get the job done.”

They made things easy with their 4-0 win over Malta but faced a sterner test when Slovakia visited the national stadium. Stanislav Lobotka gave the visitors an early lead before goals from Eric Dier and Marcus Rashford gave them the 2-1 win, and star striker Harry Kane stated that they will be looking to “get the job done”.

Belgium are currently the only side from Europe to qualify for the tournament bar the hosts, Southgate’s side were put on the brink with their performances in the last round of qualifiers back in September.

Another qualifying campaign has nearly come to an end for The Three Lions, and once again Gareth Southgate’s side stand on the brink of qualification needing just two points from the last two qualifiers to secure their passage to next summer’s illustrious tournament.

Hello everyone I am Danial Kennedy and you join us on a crucial night for England’s hopes for qualifying next summer’s World Cup, as a win over Slovenia tonight will secure their place in Russia. Kick-off at Wembley Stadium is set for 7:45pm, we will have live build-up and team news ahead of the big kick-off.