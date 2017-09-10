Marseille 1-3 Rennes: Bretons batter toiling Olympians

Stade Rennais got over a poor early season by comfortably beating Marseille at the Stade Vélodrome by three goals to one.

A dream debut goal by on-loan Sunderland attacker Wahbi Khazri got the scoring started early as he netted after only three minutes.

The visitors were two up after 10 minutes when another summer signing Benjamin Bourigeaud smashed one in from outside the box.

Rennes got their third of the night in the 70th minute when Joris Gnagnon successfully applied a training ground move into the net.

Marseille managed a late consolation when Morgan Sanson slotted his shot low off the post before trickling over the line.

There was to be late drama when Rennes were awarded a penalty for a foul on James Léa Siliki but Firmin Mubele was unable to guide it on target.

Rennes shock the Véledrome in stunning first half

Marseille went into the international break coming off a 6-1 hammering away at champions Monaco with manager Rudi García calling it an abysmal result and hoped to right the wrongs against Rennes.

However, he didn't bargain on Rennes taking the lead after just three minutes through new signing Khazri.

Excellent work down the non-existent Marseille left side by Ismaïla Sarr afforded him time to drill a cross for Khazri to backheel into the far corner.

Rennes continued on the ascendancy and made the evening a whole lot worse for Marseille when they doubled their lead after 10 minutes.

Strolling in acres of space, Bourigeaud opened his foot on a low drive which whizzed past Steve Mandanda's left post and into the net.

Rennes' new keeper Tomáš Koubek got to show what he could do when he pulled off a cracking one-on-one save to deny Valère Germain the chance of getting his side back into the match.

Rennes continue dominance in second half

Christian Gourcuff's men started the second half like they ended the first - on top with a clearly unfit Marseille side unable to catch up.

Khazri almost netted second after five minutes when he rattled the outside of the post following some good work inside the box.

The loan signing was man of the match until his substitution through to injury with Faitout Maouassa replacing him.

Rennes added to their lead on the 70th minute through young prodigy Joris Gnagnon.

Straight from the training ground, a ball was played low to the onrushing centre-back who was able to slot low past Mandanda.

Marseille managed to get one back on the scoreboard through Sanson, who did well in little space to get a shot which came off the post and into the net.

The night could have got much worse for the hosts when substitute Rolando fouled Léa Siliki inside the box at the end of the match.

Fortunately for Marseille, Mubele hit the effort high over the bar.

The victory for Rennes affords under pressure manager Gourcuff a bit more time to prove he is the man to take the Rouge et Noir forward.

However, for Marseille, the pressure is now on to make some serious changes in mentality after two shocking defeats in a row.