England vs West Indies, Third Test - Day One: Ben Stokes leads rampant pace attack before tourists strike back

Stokes recorded figures of 6-22 (photo: Getty Images/Sarah Ansell)

After West Indies' stunning last gasp victory against England at Headingley, attentions turned to the 'Home of Cricket' as the hosts looked to prevent a surprise series defeat against the depleted Caribbean outfit.

Anderson takes advantage of perfect swing conditions

The tourists won the toss and elected to bat in a confident move under overcast conditions. Yet the premier opening bowling attack of James Anderson and Stuart Broad were keen to strike early and the former broke the deadlock with just eighteen runs on the board.

After being dropped by Alistair Cook on three, Kraigg Brathwaite never settled at the crease against the swing of Anderson. Cook's missed opportunity only temporarily halted Anderson's race towards 500 wickets as Jonny Bairstow eventually captured the West Indies opener for just ten.

Kieran Powell was looking more comfortable at the other end, leaving the ball well and flicking shots to the boundary when opportunities arose. Yet it took just 20 minutes for Anderson to strike again as Kyle Hope edged behind to Bairstow without scoring. West Indies went into lunch on 35-2 and Anderson ominously poised to reach another landmark after picking up wicket number 499.

Roland-Jones and Stokes tear through the middle order

As the sun began to peer through the clouds, West Indies began to formulate a response through Powell and the in-form Shai Hope. The pair made a sturdy half-century stand in 96 balls as Joe Root swapped his bowlers around.

Yet the breakthrough came an hour into the afternoon session as the returning Toby Roland-Jones took the third wicket at a crucial time. Hope was looking set on 29 but edged behind as Cook held on with sheer relief and delight after his earlier mishap.

That wicket sparked the instant downfall of Powell in the following over. Sitting on 39, the opener tried to drive Ben Stokes back down the ground but the England all-rounder stooped low to take an excellent catch and leave the tourists on 78-4.

West Indies were in desperate need of a partnership but Jermaine Blackwood made a rash decision to try and counter-attack. The naturally aggressive batsman looked to swipe Roland-Jones over the boundary but completely missed an accurate line and length delivery as he was bowled for just one.

Roston Chase was much more reserved with his innings, going 24 balls without scoring midway through his contribution of 18. Yet the outcome was the same as those who went before him with Stokes dismissing the all-rounder with a perfect swinging delivery.

There is an old adage in cricket that "one wicket often follows another" and that was the case again just five minutes later in the same over. Wicketkeeper Jimmy Dowrich took 18 balls to get off the mark and scored just one before Cook scooped him at slip off another tempting delivery from Stokes. Dowrich now has just ten runs in five innings on the tour.

With the fiery partnership of Stokes and Anderson ending the afternoon session, it was all about holding on for Jason Holder and Devendra Bishoo. The former was lucky to keep his wicket in tact before tea as Root dropped an outside edge diving away to his left. The pair returned to the dressing room with West Indies flagging at 119-7.

Unplayable Stokes keeps Anderson on 499

It did not take long for England to break the eighth wicket partnership as Stokes bowled another high-quality delivery to dismiss Holder for nine just after the interval. An angled in-swinger flew between bat and pad for Stokes' fourth wicket of the day.

The only aspect missing from a fine England bowling display was a 500th wicket for Anderson. The crowd were expectant every time he grasped the ball but Stokes was beginning to hog the limelight. After an exceptional over from Anderson, Stokes caught the edge of Kemar Roach and Anderson found himself at the other end of the delivery to take a fantastic diving catch and help his teammate to a fifth wicket of the innings. The result was a place on both Lord's honours boards for Stokes, becoming just the eighth player in history to achieve such a feat.

Shannon Gabriel came out at number eleven and lasted just one delivery. Another brilliant swinging delivery from Stokes knocked Gabriel's stumps out of the ground to dismiss West Indies for 123 and give the England all-rounder phenomenal career-best figures of 6-22. Meanwhile, the tourists were left reflecting on losing their last eight wickets for just 45 runs.

England crumble in response

The consolation for West Indies was that the weather conditions still favoured the bowlers. It took a mere 16 balls for the underdogs to register a wicket as Roach dismissed Mark Stoneman for just one and England found themselves with plenty to think about for the remainder of the evening.

The hosts appeared to steady the ship for a brief period until an unplayable delivery from Gabriel saw off Alistair Cook for ten. The former England captain could do little about a swinging ball that caught the outside edge and flew into the hands of Dowrich.

Now was the time for the inconsistent Tom Westley to step up and make a high score. Yet the number three lasted just six more balls as an off-cutter from Holder trapped him LBW for eight.

When Joe Root departed just seven balls later, England found themselves in despair. The captain looked to play Holder off the back foot but only succeeded in clipping the ball to Powell at first slip who took an excellent diving catch. The home side were dwindling on 24-4.

Fortunately, Ben Stokes was on hand with Dawid Malan to see England through to the end of play when bad light curtailed the final session with the hosts struggling on 46-4.