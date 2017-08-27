England vs West Indies: Hosts' narrow lead sets up exciting final two days

Root and Malan saw England to the close with a narrow lead (Picture Source: Philip Brown / Getty Images)

England finished day three of the second test against the West Indies with a lead of two after finishing the day at Headingley on 171-3 in their second innings.

The day started with James Anderson taking two wickets off the first two balls of the day to give him yet another five-for.

The visitors though dug in and managed to get up to 427 to give them a lead of 169 at the end of both first innings.

England then began their second innings in the afternoon and despite losing wickets they managed to end the day with a slight lead with Mark Stoneman making 52 as they look to build up as big of a lead as they can on day four in Leeds.

The visitors recovered well after losing two wickets from the first two balls of the day

At the start of the day, the visitors resumed on 329-5 in their first innings with a lead of 71.

Shai Hope, who was 147 not out overnight, didn't manage to add to his overnight score though as Anderson removed him with the first delivery of the day.

Anderson's second delivery of the day also brought him a wicket as he removed Shane Dowrich for a first ball duck to give the paceman yet another five-wicket haul.

Therefore, the Windies needed someone to step up lead from the front to build up their lead and that is what their captain Jason Holder did as alongside Jermaine Blackwood, the pair managed to put the pressure back on the hosts as they played their shots.

The partnership was frustrating for England but it was finally broken on 75 when Chris Woakes removed Holder for 43.

Soon after the visitors lost their ninth wicket when Blackwood was run out for 49 by Ben Stokes.

The hosts finally ended the visitors' innings on 427

It took England a while to get the final wicket but they did it as Stokes removed Shannon Gabriel for 10 to bowl the Windies out for 427.

It meant that at lunch with both teams having finished their first innings, the visitors had a lead of 169.

Cook and Stoneman started the England second innings well until Cook was removed

After lunch, Stoneman and Alistair Cook started England's second innings well as the pair looked untroubled as they took their partnership passed the fifty mark.

It wasn't until a good delivery from Holder ended the partnership on 58 when he removed Cook for 23.

The windies though didn't manage to get any other wickets as England finished the session on 68-1 with Stoneman 35 not out.

Stoneman hit his maiden half-century in the final session

After tea though, the visitors did manage to get their second wicket when Holder removed Tom Westley for eight.

Stoneman though was still at the crease and he brought up his first test half-century for England but soon after Grabriel bowled for 52 to leave England on 94-3.

Root and Malan saw England to the close of play with a narrow lead

This brought Joe Root and Dawid Malan to the crease and the pair managed to see out the rest of the day out without much fuss as England ended the day on 171-3.

That means that England ended the day with a lead of two with Root 45 not out and Malan 21 not out and the pair will look to extend the lead tomorrow.