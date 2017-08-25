West Indies made to rue missed chances on day one at Headingley

Ben Stokes' sixth test match century dug England out of a hole against the West Indies at Headingley.

It was a case of deja vu for England's top order on the first day of the second test as Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley, Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow all failed.

There was a visible difference from the tourists, who recalled pace-man Shannon Gabriel, and bowled much more consistent and tight lines.

If their catching had also improved it could have been a completely different story, but as it turned out the two catches they dropped cost them 142 runs as Stokes went on to make a century and Joe Root 59.

Gabriel's 4-51 and Kemar Roach's 4-71 left England 258 all out before the Windies reached 19-1 at the close.

Stokes the man for England

Stokes held England’s innings together despite being dropped on just nine after three wickets had fallen in each of the first two sessions to leave the hosts 156-6 at tea.

The left-hander reached his own half century less than ten minutes after tea with one of 10 boundaries in his 50.

Stokes was in a belligerent mood throughout the day and was dropped off the bowling of Roach for a second time on 98 as he looked for his century.

His hack across the line went straight to Gabriel who flapped at the chance, but Stokes went to three figures with the very next ball.

Gabriel picked up his third wicket when he dismissed Stokes, in the end, for exactly 100 as he saw him caught behind.

Record-equalling Root

Earlier in the day, Root passed 50 in his first home test match as captain to take him level with AB De Villiers for the most consecutive test matches with 50 or more in an innings.

He himself had been given a reprieve on just eight after a simple chance went begging from Kieran Powell.

But it was to be 50 and out once again for Root, who toed a paddle sweep to Jermaine Blackwood at slip off Devendra Bishoo.

England's top order falter again

Cook's marathon 243 in the first test included 33 fours, but he only lasted 33 minutes on day one in Leeds.

The West Indies clearly learned from their mistakes and bowled much less to Cook strengths, resulting in the recalled Gabriel finding the outside edge.

Westley also came and went in oh so familiar fashion, missing a straight ball that was cannoning into middle stump.

He didn't even glance up at umpire Chris Gaffney or Stoneman and trudged slowly past them back to the pavilion.

On a day for pitching the ball up and searching for movement in the air and off the pitch, that was exactly what did for Stoneman and Malan, who both went attempting drives.

Meanwhile, Bairstow was caught well by Jason Holder shortly after Root's dismissal.

Stokes and Ali go on the attack before Windies finish the job

Once he was out, Moeen Ali and Stokes cashed in, smashing 68 in 13 overs before Ali slapped a drive to point for 22.

That gave Roach his third wicket of the day and Gabriel picked up his fourth when his yorker got through the defences of Stuart Broad, who went without troubling the scorers.

And Roach was to join him on four wickets when Chris Woakes feathered a cut shot through to Dowrich on 23, meaning England were all out for 258 inside 71 overs.

England managed to prize out one West Indian opener when James Anderson found the edge of Powell, but Kraigg Brathwaite and Bishoo saw the tourists safely through to stumps.